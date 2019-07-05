Xcite presented by 360 Lab

The 360 lab presents xcite: the tech startup event, where a pool of pre-selected startups from around the world pitch in front of a live audience and jury.

Only the top 5 startups will enter the "360° in 360 Days“ Accelerator Program.

The 360° in 360 Days Accelerator will then boost these startups on a year-long journey, helping them gain global traction, venture funding, and get them established in Silicon Valley.

Tickets are free-but very limited! First Come, First Serve!

Due to a limited amount of seating, we recommend arriving early to ensure a spot for the event.

Doors open at 4 PM, live pitching begins at 4:30 PM.

A 30 minute-break will occur after every 4th pitch. The final winners will be announced at 8:30 PM.

Rules & Regulations: