Anja Rubik Instagram. Co nowego wrzuciła modelka na swój profil?

Anja Rubik to światowej klasy modelka. Anja jest również projektantką mody, prezenterką telewizyjną oraz działaczką społeczną. Na jej Instagramie możemy śledzić na bieżąco w jakich sesjach bierze udział. Sprawdź, co nowego modelka wrzuciła na swój Instagram.

🔷 Zdjęcie 1

Thank you @joseparla for sending this to me! How beautiful is nature! 🔷 Zdjęcie 2

When I threw a party in 1991..🎉 jak urządziłam imprezkę urodzinową w 1991:) 🔷 Zdjęcie 3

( eng below) W nieśmiertelnych słowach Freddy'ego Mercury'ego;

“Who wants to live forever? Forever is our Today. Who lives forever anyway?”

Czy to może doskonały opis ludzkiej postawy i sposobu, w jaki żyliśmy przez ostatnie 100 lat?

W przeciwieństwie do stworzenia materiału, który rzeczywiście pozostanie na zawsze - PLASTIK. Mimo, że ta plastikowa butelka może być w danej chwili bardzo “dogodna” - koniec życia w naszych oceanach będzie w przyszłości “niedogodnością”, której nie przeżyjemy!

🇺🇸 - ENG 👇 In the immortal words of Freddy Mercury “Who wants to live forever? Forever is our Today. Who lives forever anyway?” Is this perhaps the perfect description of the human condition and the way we have lived for the last 100 years?

With the contradiction, of creating a material that LASTS indeed forever - PLASTIC. As convenient as that plastic bottle may be in the moment - our ocean’s demise will be an inconvenience in the future,

that we will not survive. #oceansday PH. @vavaribeiro #oceans 🔷 Zdjęcie 4

(Eng below) Wyobraź sobie, że sięgasz po swoją ulubioną przekąskę - pachnie jak jedzenie, wygląda jak jedzenie. Wszystko się zgadza.

W taki sposób żółwie morskie codziennie zjadają nasze odpady plastikowe: mylą je z meduzami czy wodorostami. Ze względu na kształt, ale też przez gromadzące się na plastiku bakterie i glony, które nadają im słodki zapach. Pełny plastiku żołądek wysyła sygnał o najedzeniu, a tak naprawdę żółw umiera z głodu. Żółwie zjadają nasze śmieci. Co roku do oceanów trafia 8 000 000 ton odpadów plastikowych pochodzących z działalności człowieka. Zanieczyszczenie oceanów plastikiem to problem globalny - nie uznający granic. Dlatego wymaga zmian w prawie międzynarodowym, a także zmiany modelu gospodarczego, o czym więcej dowiesz się tu: https://www.wwf.pl @wwfpolska Zatwierdzona w zeszłym roku przez Parlament Europejski Dyrektywa Plastikowa to ważny krok w walce z jednorazowym plastikiem.

ZREZYGNUJ Z JEDNORAZOWEGO PLASTIKU!

🇺🇸 ( ENG)

Imagine that you reach for your favorite snack - it smells like food, looks like food. Everything is correct.

That's how sea turtles eat our plastic waste every day: they confuse it with jellyfish or seaweed. Not only because of the shape, but also because of the bacteria and algae that accumulate on the plastic, which give them a sweet smell. The plastic in the stomach sends a signal of being full but in fact the turtle is starving. Turtles eat our rubbish. Every year, 8,000,000 tons of plastic waste from human activities ends up in the oceans. Plastic pollution of the oceans is a global problem - without borders. Therefore, it requires changes in international law, as well as changes in the economic model, you can read more on www.wwf.com CANCEL OUT ONE-USE PLASTIC! PH. Troy Mayne / WWF 🔷 Zdjęcie 5

Our world is changing in unimaginable ways. So can we.

Over the last half century, humans have altered the chemistry of the oceans. We’ve made our mark on the fossil record in the waste we generate just by living every day. We’ve polluted every corner of this globe and disrupted the fragile balance that allows us to be here — the magic ecosystem behind our existence and continued survival on this finite blue planet.

In confronting the consequences, we have an opportunity like no previous generation to see what is wrong, address what is broken and reinvent the status quo.

The next 10 years will shape the next 10,000 to come. The only way we will rewrite our story and protect the future - for the oceans and humanity - is together.

This is our defining decade. We have so much work to do.

Today and every day, thank you for being a part of this movement. Happy World Oceans Day 🌊 @parley.tv 🔷 Zdjęcie 6

Czuję się szczęściarą, miałam cudowne dzieciństwo. Wszystkim dzieciom życzę miłego dnia! #dzieńdziecka 🔷 Zdjęcie 7

What is happening in America is pure proof of rasizm, social and economical inequality!

Until we fix that.. there is no future for our planet.

This should be the governments main focus NOT building a wall. True leaders UNITE not DIVIDE!

#icantbreathe #blacklivesmatter 🔷 Zdjęcie 8

☀️ 🔷 Zdjęcie 9

„100 000 people following us is 100 000 people supporting each other.

The rest of the world sees 100 000 followers I see 100 000 leaders!

We did this together.

I am so happy to be part of this!” Anja Rubik @sexedpl „100 tyś. obserwujących nasz profil to 100 tyś. osób, które się nawzajem wspierają. Gdy inni ludzie widzą 100 tyś. followersów, ja widzę 100 tyś. liderów! To Nasz wspólny sukces. Bardzo się cieszę, że mogę być jego częścią!” Anja Rubik #sexedpl 🔷 Zdjęcie 10

DZIEŃ MATKI❤️

W Polsce, rocznie prawie około 2200 dziewczyn małoletnich, czyli poniżej 18 roku życia (źródło; GUS 2018), rodzi dzieci. Jest to niestety w większości związane z brakiem edukacji seksualnej, czyli wiedzy na temat naszego zdrowia, ciała, seksu, antykoncepcji i z niewystarczającą ochroną przed przemocą. Czy wiesz, że w Polsce, kiedy nieletnia dziewczyna zostaje mamą to nie może zająć się swoim dzieckiem, bo nie ma władzy rodzicielskiej? Chyba, że wesprze ją rodzina. A co, jeśli pochodzi z patologicznego środowiska, gdzie są alkohol i przemoc, albo jest wyrzucona z domu, bo to wstyd, że brzuch rośnie? Lub mieszka w ośrodku wychowawczym? Wtedy często noworodek trafia w machinę systemu opieki zastępczej a młoda Mama jest pozostawiona sama sobie. Dziecko wtedy pozbawione jest na starcie tego, czego każdy człowiek potrzebuje najbardziej – bliskości i czułości Mamy. Oboje przepadają w systemie. @unaweza.foundation zbiera środki na budowę domu dla nastoletnich matek.

Dzień Matki jest dobrym momentem aby wesprzeć wszystkie matki, szczególnie tym, które mają trudniej już na starcie.

MOTHER'S DAY❤️ 🇺🇸 In Poland, annually, nearly 2200 underage girls, i.e. under 18, (source; GUS 2018), give birth to children. Unfortunately, this is the result of the lack of sex education, i.e. knowledge about our health, body, sex, contraception, and insufficient protection against violence. Did you know that in Poland, when an underage girl becomes a mother, she can’t take care of her child because she doesn't have parental responsibiliti? Unless her family supports her. And what if in her family there are alcohol issues and violence, or what if she was thrown out of the house by her family because she brings “shame” with her belly is growing? Or lives at a child’s center? Then the newborn goes to into the foster care machine and the young mother is left alone and the child is deprived of what everyone needs most - closeness and tenderness of its mother. They both get lost in the system. @unaweza.foundation is raising funds to build a home for teenage mothers. Mother's Day is a good time to support ALL mothers. PH. @milkandhannah 🔷 Zdjęcie 11

Kocham Cię Mamuś! ❤️ Love you Mum! Happy Mother’s Day! #dzieńmatki #mothersday 🔷 Zdjęcie 12

Morning 😘

