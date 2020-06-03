Niesamowite zdjęcie Roberta Lewandowskiego na Instagramie! Zobacz, co zamieścił piłkarz

Diana Tobor
Robert Lewandowski na Instagramie. Co nowego u Roberta?
Robert Lewandowski na Instagramie. Co nowego u Roberta?
Robert Lewandowski już nieraz pokazał, jak dobrym jest piłkarzem. Karierę rozpoczynał w Partyzancie Leszno. Dziś nie sposób uwierzyć, że kiedyś był niski i szczupły na tyle, że miał pseudonim „Bobek”. Zobacz najnowsze zdjęcia Roberta Lewandowskiego na insta, przekonaj się, jak wygląda obecnie.

🔷 Zdjęcie 1

https://www.instagram.com/p/CA-JCsSBeWl/

Coffee time😎☕ #RL9Coffee @rl9coffee #ad

🔷 Zdjęcie 2

https://www.instagram.com/p/CA41geYBUtL/

My kids, my greatest happiness😍❤️

🔷 Zdjęcie 3

https://www.instagram.com/p/CA0rFU7hhKl/

That's how we roll ⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽🔥🤜🤛@fcbayern

🔷 Zdjęcie 4

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAqW6CihFh7/

One step closer🔥😁 @fcbayern

🔷 Zdjęcie 5

https://www.instagram.com/p/CApZH_3BUX9/

Kocham Cię Mamo❤️ I love you Mom❤️ #MothersDay

🔷 Zdjęcie 6

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAiqytghgNO/

Not bad😉🤜🤛 @fcbayern

🔷 Zdjęcie 7

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAfT0AeB8LC/

More and more applications every day🔝 & even more fun✌ with #AppGallery from #TeamHuawei @huaweimobilepl
#ad

🔷 Zdjęcie 8

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAYQHI_BCvF/

My girls ❤️❤️❤️😘 🧚‍♀️🧚‍♂️🧚‍♀️

🔷 Zdjęcie 9

https://www.instagram.com/p/CATKXSSBrpE/

+3️⃣points✅ @fcbayern 💪

🔷 Zdjęcie 10

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAP6Ad7BITK/

See you tomorrow⚽😎✌️@fcbayern

🔷 Zdjęcie 11

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_96Yt7hfHC/

Partners in crime 😂😀 😍

🔷 Zdjęcie 12

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_1zSMphp17/

Hello little one 💖 welcome to the world Laura! Well done Mummy @annalewandowskahpba

