Robert Lewandowski na Instagramie. Zobacz najnowsze zdjęcia Roberta Lewandowskiego

🔷 Zdjęcie 1
https://www.instagram.com/p/B5QND_NBUOt/
Sunday vibes in #Munich✌️😁
🔷 Zdjęcie 2
https://www.instagram.com/p/B5Ppju7h1SV/
Busy Sunday with my little Princess ✍️😁😀😍 Have a great day! ✌️#familytime 📸 @annalewandowskahpba
🔷 Zdjęcie 3
https://www.instagram.com/p/B5N__4eBhBC/
We are on a winning streak💪 @fcbayern
🔷 Zdjęcie 4
https://www.instagram.com/p/B5EE5aFBFhf/
Successful UEFA EURO2020 qualifiers, first place in the group and what a unique evening at the National Stadium in Warsaw🇵🇱⚽! I love playing here! Dziękujemy za Wasze wsparcie🤜🤛
🔷 Zdjęcie 5
https://www.instagram.com/p/B5A5t1_BCSB/
Final match of the Euro2020 qualifiers!🤜🤛 See you tomorrow at the National Stadium in Warsaw 🇵🇱⚽
🔷 Zdjęcie 6
https://www.instagram.com/p/B45UHp_hylt/
Last training before tomorrow's game 🇵🇱🇮🇱 @laczynaspilka
🔷 Zdjęcie 7
https://www.instagram.com/p/B4uTxE2hleY/
I am proud to represent Poland 🇵🇱 11.11 #Polska
🔷 Zdjęcie 8
https://www.instagram.com/p/B4qHYSKh2r-/
Always fight till the end 🤸♂️⚽
🔷 Zdjęcie 9
https://www.instagram.com/p/B4qDrxThCuW/
It was a big game for us🔥⚽⚽⚽⚽ We are @fcbayern 💪
🔷 Zdjęcie 10
https://www.instagram.com/p/B4ikd3CH9t-/
First photo of the 3 of us❤️🤰👶P. S. Klara is already asleep 😁😴 #family @annalewandowskahpba
🔷 Zdjęcie 11
https://www.instagram.com/p/B4iYQDFn6T4/
Baby is coming👶🤰❤️😁 @annalewandowskahpba ❤️❤️
🔷 Zdjęcie 12
https://www.instagram.com/p/B4fwgrgBgx4/
I remember I was teased at school because I was small and thin🤨 Fortunately, I also had good friends, they were always there for me🤝 I am very proud to announce that I am the ambassador of the @cartoonnetworkpolska campaign ➡️ "Be a buddy, not a bully"👌. Remember always play fair 🙌
#BądźKumplemNieDokuczaj
🎥 @stor9_
Herosi 2020. Kalendarz charytatywny z kadrowiczami.