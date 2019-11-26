Robert Lewandowski na Instagramie. Zobacz najnowsze zdjęcia Roberta Lewandowskiego

Robert Lewandowski już nieraz pokazał, jak dobrym jest piłkarzem. Karierę rozpoczynał w Partyzancie Leszno. Dziś nie sposób uwierzyć, że kiedyś był niski i szczupły na tyle, że miał pseudonim „Bobek”. Zobacz najnowsze zdjęcia Roberta Lewandowskiego na insta, przekonaj się, jak wygląda obecnie.

🔷 Zdjęcie 1

Sunday vibes in #Munich✌️😁 🔷 Zdjęcie 2

Busy Sunday with my little Princess ✍️😁😀😍 Have a great day! ✌️#familytime 📸 @annalewandowskahpba 🔷 Zdjęcie 3

We are on a winning streak💪 @fcbayern 🔷 Zdjęcie 4

Successful UEFA EURO2020 qualifiers, first place in the group and what a unique evening at the National Stadium in Warsaw🇵🇱⚽! I love playing here! Dziękujemy za Wasze wsparcie🤜🤛 🔷 Zdjęcie 5

Final match of the Euro2020 qualifiers!🤜🤛 See you tomorrow at the National Stadium in Warsaw 🇵🇱⚽ 🔷 Zdjęcie 6

Last training before tomorrow's game 🇵🇱🇮🇱 @laczynaspilka 🔷 Zdjęcie 7

I am proud to represent Poland 🇵🇱 11.11 #Polska 🔷 Zdjęcie 8

Always fight till the end 🤸‍♂️⚽ 🔷 Zdjęcie 9

It was a big game for us🔥⚽⚽⚽⚽ We are @fcbayern 💪 🔷 Zdjęcie 10

First photo of the 3 of us❤️🤰👶P. S. Klara is already asleep 😁😴 #family @annalewandowskahpba 🔷 Zdjęcie 11

Baby is coming👶🤰❤️😁 @annalewandowskahpba ❤️❤️ 🔷 Zdjęcie 12

I remember I was teased at school because I was small and thin🤨 Fortunately, I also had good friends, they were always there for me🤝 I am very proud to announce that I am the ambassador of the @cartoonnetworkpolska campaign ➡️ "Be a buddy, not a bully"👌. Remember always play fair 🙌 #BądźKumplemNieDokuczaj

