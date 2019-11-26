reklama

Robert Lewandowski na Instagramie. Zobacz najnowsze zdjęcia Roberta Lewandowskiego

Tomasz Szymański
Zobacz najnowsze zdjęcia Roberta Lewandowskiego na Instagramie. Co publikuje polski sportowiec?
Robert Lewandowski już nieraz pokazał, jak dobrym jest piłkarzem. Karierę rozpoczynał w Partyzancie Leszno. Dziś nie sposób uwierzyć, że kiedyś był niski i szczupły na tyle, że miał pseudonim „Bobek”. Zobacz najnowsze zdjęcia Roberta Lewandowskiego na insta, przekonaj się, jak wygląda obecnie.

🔷 Zdjęcie 1

https://www.instagram.com/p/B5QND_NBUOt/
Sunday vibes in #Munich✌️😁

🔷 Zdjęcie 2

https://www.instagram.com/p/B5Ppju7h1SV/
Busy Sunday with my little Princess ✍️😁😀😍 Have a great day! ✌️#familytime 📸 @annalewandowskahpba

🔷 Zdjęcie 3

https://www.instagram.com/p/B5N__4eBhBC/
We are on a winning streak💪 @fcbayern

🔷 Zdjęcie 4

https://www.instagram.com/p/B5EE5aFBFhf/
Successful UEFA EURO2020 qualifiers, first place in the group and what a unique evening at the National Stadium in Warsaw🇵🇱⚽! I love playing here! Dziękujemy za Wasze wsparcie🤜🤛

🔷 Zdjęcie 5

https://www.instagram.com/p/B5A5t1_BCSB/
Final match of the Euro2020 qualifiers!🤜🤛 See you tomorrow at the National Stadium in Warsaw 🇵🇱⚽

🔷 Zdjęcie 6

https://www.instagram.com/p/B45UHp_hylt/
Last training before tomorrow's game 🇵🇱🇮🇱 @laczynaspilka

🔷 Zdjęcie 7

https://www.instagram.com/p/B4uTxE2hleY/
I am proud to represent Poland 🇵🇱 11.11 #Polska

🔷 Zdjęcie 8

https://www.instagram.com/p/B4qHYSKh2r-/
Always fight till the end 🤸‍♂️⚽

🔷 Zdjęcie 9

https://www.instagram.com/p/B4qDrxThCuW/
It was a big game for us🔥⚽⚽⚽⚽ We are @fcbayern 💪

🔷 Zdjęcie 10

https://www.instagram.com/p/B4ikd3CH9t-/
First photo of the 3 of us❤️🤰👶P. S. Klara is already asleep 😁😴 #family @annalewandowskahpba

🔷 Zdjęcie 11

https://www.instagram.com/p/B4iYQDFn6T4/
Baby is coming👶🤰❤️😁 @annalewandowskahpba ❤️❤️

🔷 Zdjęcie 12

https://www.instagram.com/p/B4fwgrgBgx4/
I remember I was teased at school because I was small and thin🤨 Fortunately, I also had good friends, they were always there for me🤝 I am very proud to announce that I am the ambassador of the @cartoonnetworkpolska campaign ➡️ "Be a buddy, not a bully"👌. Remember always play fair 🙌

#BądźKumplemNieDokuczaj
🎥 @stor9_

Herosi 2020. Kalendarz charytatywny z kadrowiczami.

Wideo

Komentarze 1

Podaj powód zgłoszenia

K
Kasica

Ale mięśnie! 🥰 Zazdroszczę Ani😳 Robert wygląda jak młody bóg.

