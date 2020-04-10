Zjednoczmy się wszyscy razem dzięki MUZYCE! Niech będzie wolnością, zapomnieniem, marzeniem! Będzie prawdziwa!

Bądźmy razem! WSPIERAJMY SIĘ!
My gramy dla Fundacja Częstochowskie Anioły ;) Jeżeli chcecie pomóc skontaktujcie się z Beata Kulczyńska!
TAM TAM Project to podróż z Piotrem Jacksonem Wolskim po najbardziej różnorodnych krainach muzycznych. Artysta wraz z zespołem eksperymentuje, poszukuje nowych środków wyrazu, miesza różnorodne style muzyczne (od muzyki afrykańskiej, arabskiej po romską) i doprawia je nowoczesnymi gatunkami (fusion, rock, house, electronic). Postaramy się Wam zaserwować wizualizacje obrazów Tomasza Sętowskiego, które towarzyszą nam podczas koncertów
Będzie jak zawsze nieszablonowo i inaczej! ZAPRASZAMY W KAŻDY PONIEDZIAŁEK O 16 ;) https://facebook.com/events/s/concert-for-unity-piotr-jackso/148230659944605/?ti=icl
TAM TAM Project tworzą:
PIOTR JACKSON WOLSKI – instrumenty perkusyjne, producent, autor tekstów, głos
DAMIAN CIEŚLAK – gitara elektryczna
MATEUSZ KAROŃ - perkusja
ANDRZEJ MICHALAK - gitara basowa
Let's all unite! MUSIC makes us free, let's us forget about everything, it's a dream! It'll be real!
We invite you for a real trip with the TAM TAM Project! The entire band will play live simultaneously from their homes...
We'll take you to the most distant lands! Let's get lost in another world for a moment, let's share a smile and some positive energy!
Let's be together! LET'S SUPPORT EACH OTHER!
We're playing a concert for the Częstochowskie Anioły Foundation ;)
TAM TAM Project is a trip with Piotr Jackson Wolski through the most diverse musical lands. Together with the band, the artist experiments, seeks new means of expression, mixes various musical styles (from African, Arabic, to Romani music) and spices them up with modern genres (fusion, rock, house, electronic). We'll try to recreate for you the visualizations of the paintings by Tomasz Sętowski live - paintings which accompany us during our concerts.
As always, everything will be unconventional and different!
PLEASE FEEL FREE TO JOIN US EVERY MONDAY AT 4 PM!
TAM TAM Project consists of:
PIOTR JACKSON WOLSKI – percussion instruments, producer, lyricist, vocals
DAMIAN CIEŚLAK – electric guitar
MATEUSZ KAROŃ - drums
ANDRZEJ MICHALAK - bass guitar