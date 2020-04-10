Zjednoczmy się wszyscy razem dzięki MUZYCE! Niech będzie wolnością, zapomnieniem, marzeniem! Będzie prawdziwa!

Let's all unite! MUSIC makes us free, let's us forget about everything, it's a dream! It'll be real! We invite you for a real trip with the TAM TAM Project! The entire band will play live simultaneously from their homes... We'll take you to the most distant lands! Let's get lost in another world for a moment, let's share a smile and some positive energy! Let's be together! LET'S SUPPORT EACH OTHER!

We're playing a concert for the Częstochowskie Anioły Foundation ;)

TAM TAM Project is a trip with Piotr Jackson Wolski through the most diverse musical lands. Together with the band, the artist experiments, seeks new means of expression, mixes various musical styles (from African, Arabic, to Romani music) and spices them up with modern genres (fusion, rock, house, electronic). We'll try to recreate for you the visualizations of the paintings by Tomasz Sętowski live - paintings which accompany us during our concerts.

As always, everything will be unconventional and different!